Ahmaud Arbery’s family is still waiting for ex-prosecutor’s misconduct trial after 3 years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The family of Ahmaud Arbery is waiting for stalled court proceedings to resume in the case of a former Georgia prosecutor accused of interfering with the police investigation into the Black man’s killing. A grand jury indicted former District Attorney Jackie Johnson on misconduct charges in September 2021. Three years later, the judge overseeing the case acknowledges it’s moving at a “snail’s pace.” Johnson is accused of trying to protect Arbery’s shooter and his father, who were later convicted of murder. Johnson has denied wrongdoing. The judge says delays have been unavoidable. One of Johnson’s attorneys also is defending the rapper Young Thug, whose Atlanta trial is still going after jury selection began in January 2023.

