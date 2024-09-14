Harris plans another Wisconsin visit in an effort to shore up support in the key state

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to return to Wisconsin, a key swing state in the presidential election. She’s be back in the state on Friday for the fourth time since she launched her White House campaign in July. Harris’ entry into the race has enlivened the Democratic Party’s base in Wisconsin, particularly in areas where she must run up big margins to carry a state that Joe Biden flipped from Republican Donald Trump in 2020. Her campaign says that since she entered the race, supporters in Wisconsin have knocked on more than 500,000 doors and that since last week’s debate with Trump, the campaign has signed up more than 3,000 new volunteers.

