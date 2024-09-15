‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ is No. 1 again; conservative doc ‘Am I Racist’ cracks box office top 5

Moviegoers are saying yes to more “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.” The Tim Burton sequel easily topped the domestic box office charts again this weekend, with $51.6 million in ticket sales. Studio estimates Sunday showed the number down only 54% from a week earlier. The North American gross for the Warner Bros. release is already at $188 million. Second place at the box office went to the James McAvoy horror “Speak No Evil,” which came in at $11.5 million. “Deadpool & Wolverine” placed third with $5.2 million. In fourth place was the conservative mockumentary “Am I Racist?” which recorded $4.7 million in ticket sales from 1,517 theaters.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.