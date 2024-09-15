Several people have died trying to cross the English Channel from France, authorities say

Authorities say several people have during a failed attempt to cross the English Channel from northern France. A rescue operation is underway Sunday morning, and survivors of the tragedy have been taken to the sports hall in the northern town of Ambleteuse, according to a statement from the prefecture of Pas-de-Calais region. The incident Saturday occurred nearly two weeks after a boat carrying migrants ripped apart in the English Channel as they attempted to reach Britain from northern France, plunging dozens into the treacherous waterway and leaving 13 dead, officials said.

