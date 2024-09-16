El Paso County approves FY 2025 budget, No New Revenue tax rate

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to approve a $584.5 million budget for the 2025 fiscal year. The budget includes a previously-approved No New Revenue Tax rate, about 7% lower than the previous year's tax rate while bringing in the same amount of property tax revenue for the county.

The county's fiscal year begins on October 1, 2024. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego was not present for the vote.

A county spokesperson noted that a large portion of the County's budget comes from unfunded mandates required by the Texas legislature without financial support. El Paso County calculated the cost to provide these services in FY2024 as approximately $265,710,296.