Family of man found dead with a rope around neck demands answers; sheriff says no foul play detected

HENDERSON, N.C. (AP) — The family of a Black man found dead in North Carolina with a rope around his neck is demanding answers from authorities, who say there were no signs of foul play. The Vance County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Wednesday saying that the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that there were no defensive wounds or signs of physical or sexual assault. Full autopsy results, including a determination on cause of death, were still pending. Detectives found 21-year-old Javion Magee dead underneath a tree with the rope around his neck in Henderson on Sept. 11, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. Lawyers for Magee’s family addressed reporters on Wednesday to demand transparency and answers.

