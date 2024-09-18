Rising rivers threaten southern Poland as flooding recedes elsewhere in Central Europe

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Soldiers and residents in southwestern Poland are laying sandbags near swollen rivers in the region of Wroclaw as they work to safeguard homes and businesses after days of flooding across Central Europe. Several nations have been hit by severe flooding, including Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania, as a result of a low pressure system that began dumping record rainfall in the region last Thursday. Authorities have reported 23 deaths so far. Some floodwaters are receding but other areas are still under threat. The European Union’s head office says the floods, combined with wildfires in Portugal, are joint proof of a “climate breakdown” that will become the norm unless drastic action is taken.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.