Authorities were warned that gunman was planning to attack Yellowstone facility

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Hours before a gunman opened fire at an entrance to a Yellowstone National Park employee dining hall, authorities had been warned he planned to carry out a mass shooting at the facility. The revelation came Thursday as authorities released new video and other details about the July 4 shooting in which rangers stationed to protect the facility at Canyon Village killed 28-year-old Samson Lucas Bariah Fussner after he opened fire. Authorities had been looking for Fussner for hours after a security guard called 911 just after midnight on July 4, saying Fussner had just held a woman hostage and told her he was going to attack the Canyon Village dining hall.

