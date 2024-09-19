South Dakota court suspends law license of former attorney general after fatal accident

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has ordered a six-month suspension of former state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s law license. The ruling Wednesday cites actions he took following a deadly accident with a pedestrian that precipitated his political downfall. The ruling says Ravnsborg violated rules of professional conduct. It’s unclear if Ravnsborg will appeal. A message was left with his lawyer. Ravnsborg is a Republican who was elected attorney general in 2018. He was impeached and removed from office less than two years after the 2020 accident that killed 55-year-old Joe Boever. Boever was walking along a rural stretch of highway when he was struck.

