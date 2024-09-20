ABC-7 partners with Albertsons to surprise customers by paying for their groceries

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This Hunger Action Month, Albertsons continues to give back to the El Paso community. ABC-7 is partnering with Albertsons to support El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.

Good Morning El Paso's Rosemary Montañez was able to surprise some customers with a $50 Albertsons gift card. Customers were chosen at random.

The gift cards were made possible thanks to Albertsons. ABC-7 and Albertsons want to remind the community we are together in tough times!

Some customers told ABC-7 that money has been tight. They said the gift card would bring some much-needed relief.

The CEO of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank told ABC-7 they serve over 180,000 people each year. Many families depend on the food bank to put food on the table.

All this month, Albertsons shoppers can donate to the food bank when they check out.

Keep an eye out for members of the Good Morning El Paso at your local Albertsons all this month!