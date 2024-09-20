Supreme Court leaves Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein off the ballot in Nevada

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an emergency appeal from Nevada’s Green Party seeking to include presidential candidate Jill Stein on the ballot in the battleground state. The court’s order Friday allows ballot preparation and printing to proceed in Nevada without Stein and other Green Party candidates included. The outcome is a victory for Democrats who had challenged the Greens’ inclusion on the ballot in a state with a history of extremely close statewide races. In 2020, President Joe Biden outpaced former President Donald Trump by fewer than 35,000 votes in the state. Trump ally Jay Sekulow represented the Green Party at the Supreme Court.

