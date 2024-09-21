Bearcats shutout Houston for first ever Big 12 home win, matches win total from 2023

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and the Bearcats defense kept Houston off the scoreboard in a 34-0 Bearcats win.

The Bearcats (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) have already equaled their 2023 win total.

Sorsby threw touchdowns of 19 and 15 yards each to wide receiver Xzavier Henderson in the first half. The first touchdown came off an interception by safety Josh Minkins Jr., picking off Houston quarterback Donovan Smith on the Cougars first possession of the game. It’s the third straight game Cincinnati’s defense has gotten an interception on their opening possession.

It was the start of three straight scoring drives for the Bearcats, as they raced out to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. Two of those drives covered 80 yards. Running back Corey Kiner’s 44-yard touchdown run bookended the two 80-yard touchdown drives.

The Cougars struggled offensively throughout being held to just 233 total yards. Seven penalties for 68 yards didn’t help the Cougars, either.

Miscues haunted Houston for four quarters. The closest the Cougars came to scoring was early in the second quarter, but kicker Joseph Kim missed wide right on a 32-yard field goal attempt. It was one of only two drives to end in the red zone for the Cougars.

Houston (1-3, 0-1) turnovers continued on its opening possession of the second half, with running back Re’Shaun Sanford II fumbling in Cincinnati’s red zone. Cincinnati cashed in, aided by a 47-yard reception by Sterling Burkhalter, and turned the takeaway into an 8-yard touchdown run by Sorsby to increase the Bearcats lead to 31-0.

Houston: The Cougars offense continues to flail. Houston has only scored 26 points in four games and has reached double-digits just once.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats got their first ever Big 12 home win, and have already equalled their number of Big 12 and overall wins from 2023. Brendan Sorsby continues a strong start in his first season as a Bearcat, and he still has not thrown an interception in 2024.

Houston: vs. Iowa State next Saturday.

Cincinnati: At Texas Tech next Saturday.

