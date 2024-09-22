Families from Tennessee to California seek humanitarian parole for adopted children in Haiti

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Esai Reed, at only 6 years old, has endured three emergency evacuations from orphanages across Haiti as gangs pillage and plunder their way through once peaceful communities. He is one of 70 children that dozens of families in the U.S. from Tennessee to California are trying to bring home as Haiti crumbles under gang violence. They accuse the U.S. government of forcing families to travel to the capital of Port-au-Prince, 80% of which is under gang control, to complete adoptions as they request humanitarian parole. It was an opportunity awarded earlier this year to nearly a dozen other children, but not theirs.

