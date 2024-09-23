ABC-7 AT 4: El Paso Startup Week
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- El Paso Startup Week is a week-long series of activities designed to inspire, educate, and connect the local startup community. The event unites entrepreneurs, investors, mentors, and the broader community through workshops, panel discussions, and networking events. These activities aim to build a stronger local startup community but also to celebrate the unique aspects of El Paso that make our city a special place for startups. To see the events that are happening throughout the check out the El Paso Startup Week website https://resignato.my.canva.site/mca-startup-week-url