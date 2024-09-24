Prince Harry says harms of social media have created an ‘epidemic’ for today’s youth

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry said today’s youth is in the midst of an “epidemic” of anxiety, depression and social isolation due to negative experiences online, as he brought his campaign to help children and their parents navigate cyberspace to this week’s Clinton Global Initiative. Beyond supporting parents and youth throughout this advocacy, The Duke of Sussex stressed the need for corporate accountability — calling on shareholders to demand tangible change. The Archewell Foundation, which Harry founded with his wife, Meghan Markle, to carry out their philanthropic work recently launched an initiative supporting parents whose children have suffered or died due to online harms. Harry’s contribution to this year’s CGI annual meeting was part of the “What’s Working” theme.

