Federal government to roll back oversight on Alabama women’s prison after nine years
The Associated Press/Report For America
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The federal government is rolling back almost all oversight over an Alabama women’s prison on Thursday, according to the state’s Department of Corrections. Nine years ago, the Department of Justice published a report that found chronic sexual abuse at the facility and initiated a consent decree. On Thursday, the Alabama Department of Corrections said that 38 of the 44 provisions outlined in the decree would be terminated. Court documents say that the state is still only in partial compliance with the provisions regarding adequate staffing.