NAMI El Paso hosting Suicide Prevention Awareness Month Vigil 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of El Paso is hosting a vigil from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 26th at San Jacinto Plaza 114 W. Mills Ave., El Paso, Texas, 79901. The vigil is to honor those we have lost to suicide. It also aims to bring awareness to suicide prevention.

NAME states that in the U.S., suicide is the second leading cause of death among people aged 10-14 and the 3rd leading cause of death among those aged 15-24, and the 12th leading cause of death overall.

In addition to shifting public perception, NAMI says they use this month to spread hope and vital information to people affected by suicide and suicidal ideation. For more information about NAMI El Paso’s services, visit https://namiep.org/.