Raptors rookie G Ja’Kobe Walter to miss training camp because of sprained right shoulder

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Raptors rookie guard Ja’Kobe Walter won’t be on the court in his first NBA training camp because of a sprained right shoulder, the team said Friday.

The Raptors chose the 6-foot-4 Walter with the 19th pick in the first round of last June’s NBA Draft. He was injured during informal workouts this week.

The team said it will update Walter’s condition following next week’s training camp in Montreal.

Baylor’s top scorer in his lone season with the Bears, Walter was also named Big 12 Freshman of the Year after averaging 14.5 points and 4.4 rebounds. He turned 20 in early September.

Toronto went 25-57 last season and missed the play-in tournament.

