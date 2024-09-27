Recent school threats impact mental health of Borderland students

SANTA TERESA, NM (KVIA) -- There has been a nationwide spike in school threats, including schools in the borderland region who have reported multiple threats over the past few weeks. While none of these threats were deemed credible, mental health experts say the emotional impact on students, parents, and staff is significant.

Gadsden Independent School District reported more than 15 threats made against their schools, the most recent one was on Sunday, after officials say a student made an arson threat targeting Santa Teresa Elementary School on social media. School district officials say these threats are impacting attendance rates, as students are missing school due to anxiety and fear.

ABC-7 spoke to Bridgette Leyva, director of the crisis intervention teams with the Emergence Health Network, who said the threats can cause behavioral changes in students, such as irritability, isolation and a drop in school performance. Leyva advises parents to watch for these changes, that can also include changes in sleep and appetite.

“Parents, just open up that conversation, have an open conversation, open communication, ask what their concerns are, you know, what their fears are, to ensure that safety,” Leyva said. “Concerns are very real for them. And, you know, just really providing that support when they're ready to speak up, be there to listen.”

Leyva says crisis teams are working directly with school districts to offer support on campuses, “We really try to educate, not only our students, but our administrators, our staff, our teachers, counselors, and the school, along with our police officers on the certain signs and symptoms that they can recognize. And also to speak up, because then we can come in, we can assess and we can determine what is it that this child or this client or this individual needs in this moment.”

Parents are encouraged to reach out to school-based crisis teams or local mental health resources if they notice signs of anxiety or behavioral changes in their children.

On Monday, Gadsden ISD officials say they have additional counselors and mental health experts on campuses to support students. They also emphasize attendance matters!