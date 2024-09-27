Wrapping up mission, US troops will leave some longstanding bases in Iraq under new deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has announced an agreement with the Iraqi government to wrap up the military mission in Iraq of an American-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group by next year. U.S. troops are departing some bases that they have long occupied during a two-decade-long military presence in Iraq. But the Biden administration refused to provide details on how many of the approximately 2,500 U.S. troops still serving in Iraq will remain there or acknowledge that it will mark a full withdrawal from the country. For years, Iraqi officials have periodically called for a withdrawal of coalition forces. Formal talks to wind down the U.S. presence have been going on for months.

