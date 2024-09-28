Cities are using sheep to graze in urban landscapes and people love it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Munching their way through green spaces in urban environments, sheep and goats are becoming a trendy sight in cities. The use of grazing animals to control vegetation is not a new idea, but some cities and communities consider sheep and goats as one tool to deal with several modern land management problems. The Nashville Chew Crew, which includes hundreds of sheep that spend months in the Tennessee city’s parks chomping through weeds and brush, are very popular with residents and tourists alike. Urban sheepherder Zach Richardson manages the urban flock with his border collie Duggie. He says people feel more connected to the environment when they encounter the sheep while enjoying the city’s parks and greenways.

