Win a trip to Mexico at the El Paso Margarita Festival

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Visitors at the El Paso Margarita Festival will have the chance to sample margaritas from bars and restaurants across the borderland from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The event, hosted by Texas Festivals at The Yard Beer Garden, will feature street tacos, food trucks,

an adult playground, a live DJ and market vendors.

21 and older guests interested in attending can purchase a sampling ticket at www.TexasFests.com.

They will receive a margarita sampling card and voting chip upon entry and can visit the various booths to sample margaritas and drop a voting chip in their favorite margarita’s voting jar.

The jar with the most chips will be crowned “Best Margarita in El Paso, Texas!”

One lucky partygoer will win an all-inclusive trip to Mexico.

Every sampling ticket purchased gives you one entry, every VIP ticket gives your two entries and additional raffle tickets are $5 with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards Children’s Charities.

The winner will be drawn at 6:15 p.m.

The festival will take place at The Yard Beer Garden located at 14261 Montana Ave.

Dogs of all ages are also welcome.