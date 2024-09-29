The final day for the Oakland Athletics arrives ahead of next season’s move away from the Bay
SEATTLE (AP) — The name Oakland being attached to the Athletics will end Sunday after the final out of their season finale against the Seattle Mariners. When the 2025 season begins, the A’s will still exist — and oddly enough open the year in Seattle — but the name Oakland will no longer be there. A’s manager Mark Kotsay says his jersey is going to the Baseball Hall of Fame, while Brent Rooker and Seth Brown are keeping theirs. The A’s played their final home game in Oakland this past Thursday and will play next season in Sacramento.