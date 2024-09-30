El Paso Water property confirmed to have red flour beetle infestation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso Water Property has confirmed to be infested by the red flour beetles that have spread throughout Socorro, Texas. The property is located at the 10000 block of Socorro Rd. close to the El Paso-Socorro city limits.

A previous report from the Texas Department of Agriculture says a member of the neighborhood reported an insect infestation after a load of pecan hulls was dumped on a property owned by El Paso Water. The Texas Department of Agriculture identified the insects as red flour beetles.

The report said inspectors did not see any alive or dead beetles in the pecan hulls on the El Paso Water property.

On September 27, however, El Paso Water sent out a statement announcing the property has been found to be infested. They say they do not believe the property to be the original source of the infestation.

In that statement, El Paso water said in part: