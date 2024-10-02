Astros face uncertain future with Bregman and Verlander after early playoff exit

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s early playoff exit means Alex Bregman and Justin Verlander might have played their last games for the Astros.

The AL West champions were swept by the Detroit Tigers in their Wild Card series, losing 5-2 in Game 2 on Wednesday. Houston had made seven consecutive appearances in the AL Championship Series, winning two titles along the way.

Bregman and Verlander have been key performers for the Astros, but their future is uncertain after the team’s brief stay in October.

The 30-year-old Bregman is eligible for free agency after spending the last nine seasons as Houston’s third baseman. He was selected by the Astros with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 amateur draft.

The 41-year-old Verlander also appears to be going to free agency after failing to pitch the 140 innings he needed to trigger a $35 million player option on his contract.

An emotional Bregman said after the game that he hadn’t had a chance to process the loss, much less think about his future.

“I was planning on being here tomorrow,” he said. “So, I’ll just let Scott (agent Scott Boras) and them handle that this offseason. I haven’t even really thought about it.”

Bregman is a two-time All-Star, and he won a Silver Slugger Award in 2019. He hit .260 with 26 homers and 75 RBIs this season.

While trying his best not to look ahead Wednesday, he did take a moment to look back on his career with the Astros.

“I came here when I was 21 years old,” he said. “I made my debut against the Yankees and have been to the ALCS every year except for this one. It’s been a fun time and I cherish every second of it. And it’s been an honor to be here and I definitely don’t take it for granted.”

When pressed about his future, he said he hopes to return. Teammate Jose Altuve was much more aggressive about his desire for Bregman to remain with the team.

“I’m pretty confident that he’s going to be our third baseman next year,” Altuve said. “We have to have him. We’re not going to be the same organization without him. In my mind, there’s not a chance that this is the last game.”

Altuve said he would talk to team owner Jim Crane about re-signing Bregman. In the last few years, Altuve has watched longtime teammates George Springer and Carlos Correa leave when they hit free agency.

Altuve said he would be “heartbroken” if Bregman departed.

As for Verlander, the pitcher is unlikely to return to a team that is well-stocked with young starters. The three-time Cy Young Award winner struggled with injuries this season, going 5-6 with a 5.48 ERA in 17 starts.

He missed two months this summer with a neck injury and said he never felt quite right after his return. He had a 9.26 ERA in five starts in September and was left off the postseason roster.

“Kind of a weird injury in the neck and tried as best I could to get out there and be an asset to help this team in October,” he said. “But wasn’t able to do it, obviously wasn’t pitching well enough to be part of this series.”

But the right-hander believes he “has a lot more to give” next season and beyond.

“I definitely feel like I want to continue to pitch and compete and I’m not ready to step away yet,” he said.

Verlander reflected on his time with the Astros, which included helping the team to World Series titles in 2017 and 2022. This was his second stint with Houston after returning in a trade with the New York Mets last July.

“There’s a lot of moments that stick out, there’s some great ones in there as well,” he said. “But just more, I think the vibe is something that sticks out to me here. Just in the locker room and outside of it.”

