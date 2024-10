El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Campo Del Sol, North El Paso’s newest master-planned community, celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting event on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Lazy River Amenity Center located at 51001 Preston Foster Blvd. The development team delivered remarks and tours of the Lazy River Amenity Center were offered. For more information about the Campo Del Sol community click here .

