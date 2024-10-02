Entrepreneurs and startups invited to unique networking event onboard El Paso streetcar

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — Aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators in El Paso have a unique opportunity to connect with local business leaders this week as part of El Paso Startup Week.

"Streetcar Conversations" will be happening later this morning, October 2, offering a chance to learn about business development while taking a ride through the heart of the city. The event will feature guest speakers from the University of Texas at El Paso's College of Business, the Medical Center of the Americas, and Pioneers 21.

“You never know when you're going to meet your next investor, your next customer, or your next business partner. So that's why we wanted to do this, to encourage the startup community to get together,” Marisol Chavez, program director for Pioneers 21, told ABC-7. “We got to see different startup ecosystems around the country. We noticed that the ecosystems in each city were so united, and we decided to do that here,” she explained.

This event is a way for people to connect casually and discuss the challenges and successes of starting a business.

The streetcar will begin picking up passengers at the Glory Road Transit Center at 9 a.m., and will run until noon. Participants can hop on and off at any stop along the Oregon Street loop.

“I always tell people not to be intimidated because I think it is a very intimidating field, especially women. And I think it's such a place where you are welcome," Emily Garcia, program and marketing director for the Medical Center of the Americas told ABC-7. "That's why we are here, to push and help you and give you all the resources that you might need to be better for yourself and your startup."

The event is free and no RSVP is required.

Click here to learn more about the other events happening during El Paso Startup week.