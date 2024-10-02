The El Paso Vegan Chef Challenge brings alternative menu items throughout October

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The 3rd Annual Vegan Chef Challenge is officially underway in El Paso, and you get to help choose the winner just by eating!

The 13 participating eateries have been tasked to create brand new vegan menu items to be offered through the month of October. This means no matter how many times you have been to a location, you will have brand new options to choose from. Additionally, the restaurants are encouraged to create multiple new menu items.

Diners can participate by going to the businesses and trying new vegan options!

Here are the 13 restaurants participating:

Dom & Redd's Food & Bev

Ecovedic Co.

Zunilla's

India palace

Rulis’ International Kitchen

Ardovino's Desert Crossing

Sane Treats

Jason's Deli

Weirdoughs Bakery

Chin-Gon-Chow

Deserto Pizzeria

Deserto Palo Verde

Savage Goods

According to the National Vegan Chef Challenge, you can visit the national Vegan Chef Challenge website and click on the El Paso tab. The link to vote will be on their website.