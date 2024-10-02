Tribes celebrate the end of the largest dam removal project in US history

The largest dam removal project in U.S. history has been completed near the California-Oregon border. The move Wednesday marks a major victory for tribes in the region who fought for decades to free hundreds of miles of the Klamath River. Through protests, testimony and lawsuits, local tribes showcased the environmental devastation due to the four towering dams, especially to salmon, which are culturally and spiritually significant to tribes in the region. Since removing the dams, experts say fish regained access to their habitat, water temperature decreased and its quality improved. But tribal advocates and activists see their work as far from finished, with some already refocusing their efforts on restoration.

