Jordan McCloud throws 3 TD passes, runs for another score and Texas State takes down Troy 38-17

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Jordan McCloud accounted for four touchdowns, three of them through the air, and Texas State defeated Troy 38-17 on Thursday night.

McCloud threw three touchdown passes in the first half and Texas State (3-2, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) rolled up 298 yards on offense before intermission. Troy also moved the ball well, with 235 yards, but managed only a touchdown and a field goal to trail 28-10.

After a field goal of 53 yards by Mason Shipley put the Bobcats up by three touchdowns, McCloud scored on a 42-yard run on their next possession for a 38-10 lead.

Troy answered with a 19-yard TD pass from Tucker Kilcrease to Devonte Ross, but the Trojans barely crossed midfield on their remaining two full possessions.

After holding on downs at their own 49 with 5:57 remaining, the Bobcats drove to the Troy 23 before McCloud was intercepted in the end zone with 29 seconds left.

McCloud completed 20 of 29 passes for 252 yards with the three touchdowns. He was intercepted twice.

Torrance Burgess Jr. had 85 yards rushing and Texas State gained 215 yards on the ground.

The Bobcats finished with a 467-331 advantage in total yards.

Tucker Kilcrease was 17 of 28 passing for 249 yards with two touchdowns for the Trojans (1-5, 0-2).

