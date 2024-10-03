Texas Tech heads on the road to face Arizona in teams’ first Big 12 meeting

Texas Tech (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) at Arizona (3-1, 1-0), Saturday, 11 p.m. ET (Fox)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Arizona by 6.

Series record: Texas Tech 26-5-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Two of the six teams that have yet to lose in Big 12 play meet in the desert. Arizona bounced back from a road loss to No. 20 Kansas State by picking up an impressive 23-10 road win at No. 18 Utah. The Wildcats were stellar defensively after being run over by Kansas State, intercepting two passes with eight pass breakups and seven tackles for loss. The Red Raiders have won three straight since losing to Washington State the second game of the season, including 44-41 over Cincinnati last week.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona’s run defense vs. Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks. The Red Raiders have been known through the years as a pass-first offense, but Brooks was stellar against Cincinnati last week, running for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Arizona’s defense was good last week, but the Wildcats are ninth in the Big 12 against the run, allowing just over 150 yards per game. Brooks has gone over 100 yards rushing in four straight games, so the Wildcats will have their hands full.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas Tech: QB Behren Morton. Should Arizona load up to stop Brooks, Morton could have a big game. The first-year starter is fourth nationally and leads the Big 12 with 14 passing TDs. He has thrown for 1,426 yards through the first five games.

Arizona: CB Tacario Davis. The junior was named the Big 12 defensive player of the week after breaking up five passes and notching seven solo tackles against Utah. Davis also had a breakup in the end zone on a fourth-and-goal in Arizona’s fewest points allowed against a top-10 team since the 1994 Fiesta Bowl.

FACTS & FIGURES

Texas Tech and Arizona will be playing their first game as Big 12 opponents, but their history goes way back. The Red Raiders and Wildcats were once members of the Border Conference, which began in 1931 and continued to 1962. Arizona won the last meeting 28-14 at home in 2019. … Texas Tech is 2-0 to open conference play for the first time since 2013. …. Texas Tech has won 12 games through 20 games under coach Jerry McGuire, most since Steve Sloan had 14 from 1975-77. … Arizona DL Tre Smith is third nationally with 12 quarterback hurries. … Texas Tech’s Josh Kelly leads the BS with 14 catches on third downs, including 10 that resulted in first downs.

