4 voters charged with intentionally voting twice in Michigan primary election
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan authorities say four people in suburban Detroit intentionally voted twice in the state’s August primary election. Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges against the St. Clair Shores residents as well as three assistant clerks who are accused of enabling it to happen. Nessel calls it “shocking and simply unheard of.” Nessel says four people who had already cast absentee ballots for the Aug. 6 primary showed up to vote in St. Clair Shores on the day of the election. It’s possible to cancel an absentee ballot but not on Election Day.