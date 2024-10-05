Safety Devin Neal leaves No. 22 Louisville a season after earning All-ACC honors

AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville announced Saturday that senior free safety Devin Neal has left the program a season after leading the Cardinals with four interceptions and earning All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors.

No reason for Neal’s departure was stated in a release less than an hour before the No. 22 Cardinals hosted SMU in league play. He was listed as the “or” choice just below Tamarion McDonald on the two-deep chart, though McDonald has started all four contests.

The Lexington, Kentucky, native was a third-team All-ACC selection last season after tying for third in the league in interceptions after playing three seasons at Baylor. Neal’s 67 tackles ranked third on the team in 2023, with two of his pickoffs coming in a 33-20 home victory over No. 10 Notre Dame.

He had nine tackles this season, four solo, and was tied for 12th on the team. Neal had three stops last week in a loss at Notre Dame and has also blocked a punt this season.

Louisville also said receiver Jimmy Calloway would not play against the Mustangs.

