Trump ramps up his campaign in Wisconsin, where a Republican win could knock out Democrats

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Donald Trump’s fourth scheduled stop in eight days in Wisconsin is a sign of his increased attention as Republicans fret about the former president’s ability to match the Democrats’ enthusiasm and turnout machine. Trump’s rally Sunday is planned for Juneau in Dodge County, which he won in 2020 with 65% of the vote. tus of the race. Wisconsin is perennially tight in presidential elections but has gone for the Republicans just once in the past 40 years, when Trump won the state in 2016. A win in November could make it impossible for Democratic Kamala Harris to take the White House.

