Mistrial declared again for sheriff accused of kicking shackled man in the groin

NORTH HERO, Vt. (AP) — A judge has declared a second mistrial in the case of a Vermont sheriff charged with assault for kicking a shackled detainee twice in the groin in 2022 when he was a captain. Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore went on trial last week for a second time after a jury deadlocked in July. His second trial started a week ago. The jury deliberated over three days before telling the judge Monday afternoon that it couldn’t reach a unanimous decision. Grismore was elected sheriff in November 2022. That’s a few months after he was fired as a captain after video surfaced of him kicking the shackled detainee. He pleaded not guilty.

