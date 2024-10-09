Boeing withdraws contract offer after talks with striking workers break down

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing has withdrawn a contract offer that would have given striking workers 30% raises over four years after talks broke down. The union said that the offer was withdrawn after a second day of mediated talks. Boeing said that the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers did not seriously consider its proposals. The union complained last month that Boeing had publicized its latest offer to 33,000 striking workers without first bargaining with union negotiators. The offer was more generous than the one that was overwhelmingly rejected when the workers went on strike Sept. 13. The first proposal included 25% raises. The union originally demanded 40% over three years.

