Mavs guard Dante Exum has wrist surgery as team offers no timeline for return

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum had surgery on his injured right wrist, the team announced Wednesday, without saying how long he will be sidelined.

The injury to Exum came during training camp in Las Vegas and after star guard Luka Doncic had injured his calf in a workout.

Guard Kyrie Irving broke a thumb while working out not long after the Mavericks lost to Boston in five games in the NBA Finals in June. Irving has said he is progressing well. Dallas opens the season Oct. 24 at home against San Antonio.

Exum, who had the surgery on Tuesday, is entering his second season with the Mavericks after the fifth overall pick in the 2015 draft spent the previous two years playing overseas.

The 29-year-old Australian averaged 7.8 points in 55 games with 17 starts last regular season. His playing time was sporadic in the playoffs, where he averaged 2.0 points while playing in 21 of Dallas’ 22 games.

The loss of Exum for an extended time would affect the depth at guard for the Mavs, who added former Golden State star Klay Thompson in the offseason.

