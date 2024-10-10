An ‘appalled’ New Zealand official says a navy ship didn’t sink because its captain was a woman

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s Defense Minister Judith Collins has decried what she called misogynistic online comments about the woman commander of a navy ship which ran aground, caught fire and sank off the coast of Samoa on Sunday. Collins told reporters in Auckland on Thursday that women in New Zealand’s military had been abused in the street since the sinking. New Zealand will convene a court of inquiry into the loss of the HMNZS Manawanui. All 75 people on board evacuated safely before it sank. Officials in Samoa say the ship is leaking only “residual” oil.

