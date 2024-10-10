Caden Veltkamp, Michael Mathison guide Western Kentucky to 44-17 victory over winless UTEP

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Caden Veltkamp threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, Michael Mathison had two touchdown catches and a touchdown run, and Western Kentucky cruised to a 44-17 victory over winless UTEP on Thursday night.

Western Kentucky (4-2, 2-0 Conference USA) grabbed a 14-7 lead after one quarter on Veltkamp’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Dalvin Smith and Mathison’s 12-yard touchdown run. UTEP (0-6, 0-3) scored on Cade McConnell’s 76-yard scoring strike to Kenny Odom 38 seconds after the Hilltoppers took a 7-0 lead.

Western Kentucky’s advantage grew to 27-7 at halftime on a pair of Lucas Carneiro field goals and a 2-yard touchdown run by Veltkamp.

Corey Wren opened the second half with a 100-yard kickoff-return score and Buzz Flabiano followed with a 42-yard field goal to get the Miners within 27-17 with 5:29 left in the third quarter. Veltkamp answered with a 14-yard scoring toss to Mathison, two plays after connecting with Easton Messer for a 57-yard gain and a 17-point lead.

Veltkamp passed to Mathison for a 3-yard score and Carneiro booted a 54-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to complete the rout.

Veltkamp completed 18 of 27 passes for 264 yards with one interception for the Hilltoppers. Messer totaled 106 yards on six receptions.

Ezell Jolly carried 27 times for 119 yards for UTEP.

