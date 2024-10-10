No. 18 Oklahoma and freshman QB Hawkins take aim at No. 1 Texas in annual annual Red River rivalry

No. 1 Texas (5-0, 1-0 SEC) vs No. 18 Oklahoma (4-1, 1-1) in Dallas, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Texas by 14 1/2.

Series record: Texas leads 63-51-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Texas is back to No. 1 and remembers last season’s stinging defeat to the Sooners, their only loss in the regular season. Oklahoma needs to avoid a second early SEC loss to stay in the league championship chase. Oklahoma starts freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. at quarterback.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma tackles Michael Tarquin and Jake Taylor vs Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons. Tarquin and Taylor will be charged with keeping the pressure off Hawkins and making sure he’s got room to scamper if Sooners receivers are covered. Simmons is emerging as one of the top freshmen defenders in the country. He leads Texas with four sacks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas: Quarterback Quinn Ewers likely returns after missing two games with a strained abdomen. He is a polished veteran who Texas will lean on in an emotional rivalry. He’s also had injuries the last three years. If a hard hit or another awkward throw sidelines him again, Texas will give the ball to freshman Arch Manning, who has starred in his supporting role.

Oklahoma: Hawkins is stepping into a hornets nest in the Cotton Bowl. Oklahoma has never started a first-year freshman quarterback against Texas. His first career start two weeks ago at Auburn produced Oklahoma’s first SEC road victory. His breakout highlight: a 48-yard scramble for a touchdown.

FACTS & FIGURES

The 120th meeting between the border rivals is the first time it’s a matchup of SEC teams. Both programs moved from the Big 12 this season. … It’s also the first time Texas has been ranked No. 1 in this game since 1984, which finished in a 15-15 tie … Oklahoma ranks just 121st nationally in total offense and averages under 300 yards per game. But the Sooners rank fourth in turnovers gained with 13 … Texas running back Jaydon Blue fumbled twice in the last game against Mississippi State.

