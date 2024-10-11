Far from where Hurricane Milton hit, tornadoes wrought unexpected damage

WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) — Tony Brazzale expected Hurricane Milton would be a “nonevent” for his family. It was forecast to hit Florida’s west coast and track across the state well to the north of their home in Wellington, near West Palm Beach. But then a tornado hit his neighborhood. It shattered windows in their house, tore off roof tiles and ripped trees from the ground. It was one of at least 38 tornadoes that meteorologists believe were spawned by Milton, and there may have been more. The National Weather Service issued 126 tornado warnings across the state. One twister killed six people about an hour’s drive north of Wellington.

