Lawsuit in US targets former Salvadoran colonel in 1982 killings of Dutch journalists

CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) — The brother of a Dutch journalist slain in 1982 covering El Salvador’s civil war has filed a lawsuit against a former Salvadoran military officer who has lived for decades in the northern Virginia suburbs and is accused of orchestrating the killing. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. It seeks monetary damages against Mario Adalberto Reyes Mena and a declaration that he is responsible for the killings of Jan Kuiper and three other Dutch journalists. Reyes Mena, now 85 years old, was a colonel and Salvadoran infantry commander deemed responsible for the killings by a United Nations Truth Commission. He has lived in northern Virginia for decades.

