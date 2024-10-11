Woman who stabbed classmate to please Slender Man files third release request

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman accused of stabbing her classmate in 2014 to please horror character Slender Man is asking a judge again to release her from a psychiatric hospital. Morgan Geyser filed a petition Friday seeking her release from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute. Geyser and Anissa Weier were 12 when they lured classmate Payton Leutner to a park. There Geyser stabbed Leutner repeatedly while Weier urged her on. They told investigators they attacked Leutner to become Slender Man’s servants. Geyser pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and was sent to the psychiatric hospital. Weier pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree intentional homicide and was released from the facility in 2021.

