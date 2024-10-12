Skip to Content
Man steals cash register, police seek information on his whereabouts

KVIA
By
New
Published 11:08 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking for your help identifying a man who broke into a Chinese restaurant in the Lower Valley on Oct. 8 just before 3 a.m.

It happened at the Quik Wok on 8820 Alameda.

He is described as an Hispanic man with a thin build in his late teens or early 20s. He was last seen wearing denim jeans, a belt, and black and white Nike shoes.

He was seen walking on Padres shortly after the break-in.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477, you can remain anonymous.

News

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & ABC-7 Weekend Primetime Anchor

