Skip to Content
Local Focus

ABC-7 at 4: Family Service of El Paso to host Mental Health Stars of El Paso event

By
New
Published 9:13 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, Family Service of El Paso will host the 2nd Annual Mental Health Stars of El Paso. The event will recognize leaders and organizations impacting mental health in the region. This year’s honorees include Sharon Butterworth, who received the Richard Salcido Lifetime Achievement Award for her transformative leadership in expanding mental health access and awareness. NAMI-El Paso received the Community Partner Award for reducing stigma and improving mental health education and outreach. The evening will feature food, drinks, a silent auction, entertainment, and the awards presentation. The event will occur on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, from 6–9 PM at the El Paso Community College Administrative Service Center.

Tickets and event details are available at: https://www.familyserviceofelpaso.org/mental-health-stars-of-el-paso-event

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content