ABC-7 at 4: Family Service of El Paso to host Mental Health Stars of El Paso event

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, Family Service of El Paso will host the 2nd Annual Mental Health Stars of El Paso. The event will recognize leaders and organizations impacting mental health in the region. This year’s honorees include Sharon Butterworth, who received the Richard Salcido Lifetime Achievement Award for her transformative leadership in expanding mental health access and awareness. NAMI-El Paso received the Community Partner Award for reducing stigma and improving mental health education and outreach. The evening will feature food, drinks, a silent auction, entertainment, and the awards presentation. The event will occur on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, from 6–9 PM at the El Paso Community College Administrative Service Center.

Tickets and event details are available at: https://www.familyserviceofelpaso.org/mental-health-stars-of-el-paso-event