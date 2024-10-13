C.J. Stroud throws 3 TD passes as the Texans beat the Patriots 41-21 in Drake Maye’s first start

Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes and the Houston Texans spoiled the first start of rookie New England quarterback Drake Maye, breezing past the Patriots 41-21 on Sunday.

Joe Mixon rushed for 102 yards and caught a TD pass from Stroud. Stefon Diggs had six catches for 77 yards and a score for the AFC South-leading Texans (5-1), and Tank Dell had seven receptions for 57 yards and a TD.

Dameon Pierce ripped off a 54-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and finished with 76 yards on eight carries. Will Anderson Jr. recorded three sacks for Houston, which has won three straight.

The Patriots (1-5) got a boost from Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft. Taking over for veteran Jacoby Brissett, he finished 20 of 33 for 243 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 38 yards but was intercepted twice and sacked four times, one resulting in a lost fumble.

After sacking No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams seven times in a win over Chicago last week, Houston wasted little time in making Maye feel uncomfortable. The Patriots went three-and-out on their first possession, and on their next series, Maye overthrew his intended target and was intercepted by Calen Bullock — one of four turnovers by New England, which has lost five straight and fell to 0-3 at home this season.

Maye threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Kayshaun Boutte with 11 seconds left in the first half. The first-year signal caller equaled Brissett’s TD output through five games (two) when he found tight end Hunter Henry in the left flat for a 6-yard score that cut into Houston’s lead to 27-14 in the third quarter.

Maye gave the Patriots fans who stuck around with one more reason to cheer when he connected with DeMario Douglas for a 35-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

Both teams took the field without key players on offense. The Texans placed top receiver Nico Collins on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, while the Patriots were minus running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who has a foot injury.

Penalties galore

One week after committing 12 penalties for 105 yards in a loss to visiting Miami, the Patriots were flagged on the game’s opening kickoff for an illegal formation. That was just the beginning, with New England getting flagged for pass interference on third down to set up each of Houston’s first-quarter touchdowns.

All told, New England was penalized nine times for 50 yards.

Yin and yang

The Patriots reached a season high in scoring behind Maye, but they also gave up their most points this season.

Big leg

Bryce Baringer’s 54-yard punt in the second quarter extended the Patriots punter’s NFL-leading streak to 23 games with a kick of at least 50 yards.

Injuries

Texans: LB Azeez Al-Shaair left in the first half with a knee injury.

Patriots: T Vederian Lowe left in the first half with an ankle injury.

Up next

Texans: At Green Bay next Sunday.

Patriots: Travel to London to face Jacksonville next Sunday.

