Skip to Content
News

Dallas Stars sign goaltender Jake Oettinger to an eight-year extension worth $66 million

KVIA
By
New
Published 10:39 AM

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars sign goaltender Jake Oettinger to an eight-year extension worth $66 million.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content