Kenya senate adjourns impeachment hearing for deputy president after he falls sick

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The senate in Kenya has briefly adjourned an impeachment hearing for the deputy president after he was hospitalized over an illness, according to his lawyers. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 11 charges of impeachment, and was expected to be cross-examined by parliament lawyers Thursday afternoon. The senate is scheduled to vote on the impeachment motion on Thursday evening. Gachagua faces allegations that include corruption, inciting ethnic divisions and support for anti-government protests that saw demonstrators storm the country’s parliament. His lawyer, Paul Muite, said doctors had told him that the deputy president was suffering from “intense chest pains” and needed rest.

