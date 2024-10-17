ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban say they are investigating reports of Afghan casualties on the Iran border. It’s their first acknowledgement of the alleged killing and wounding of Afghan nationals by Iranian security forces in an attack Sunday. The Taliban previously described the reports as rumors. Iran has denied any shooting took place near Saravan, a town in the country’s restive southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan, which borders Afghanistan. On Thursday, the Taliban’s chief spokesperson said a high-level delegation is investigating the reports. The U.N. mission in Afghanistan said it is deeply concerned by the reports.

