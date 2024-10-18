Las Cruces Air & Space Expo takes flight this weekend

LAS CRUCES, NM (KVIA) -- The skies over the Las Cruces International Airport will be buzzing this weekend as the annual Las Cruces Air & Space Expo kicks off.

Attendees can expect anything from Sport Class Air Racing, displays of airplanes and helicopters large and small, spacecraft and aerospace exhibits, STEM Activities, and more!

Tune in to Good Morning El Paso for a closer look and to hear from one of the show’s announcers and a pilot about what’s in store for this exciting weekend.

Click here for tickets! Tickets are free online and $5 dollars at the door.